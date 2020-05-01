North Korean media says leader Kim Jong Un makes 1st public appearance in weeks

FILE – In this March 2, 2020, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a military drill at undisclosed location in North Korea. As questions mount about the health of Kim Jong Un, an underlying concern looms for spies, policymakers, academics and curious news-consumers alike. In South Korea, Kim is seen as both demon and statesman. He has repeatedly threatened to burn Seoul to the ground.Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Kim Jong Un had been last seen 20 days ago during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention.

Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumors and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

Some unconfirmed news reports before Friday said Kim was in fragile condition or even a vegetative state following heart surgery.

The South Korean government, however, maintained all along that Kim still appeared to be in power and that there had been no signs that something big has happened in North Korea.

What’s uncontested is that Kim had not appeared in public since an April 11 meeting focused on the coronavirus.

This sort of vanishing act has happened before, but what has set rumors ablaze is that for the first time as leader he missed the most important holiday of the North Korean year, the April 15 celebration of his grandfather’s birth.

There had been no photographs and no videos of the leader in nearly three weeks, only state media reports of him sending written greetings to world leaders or citizens of merit.

