Paris joggers exercise in sweltering heat, despite official warnings

PARIS (CBS NEWSPATH) – Sporty Parisians ignored weather warnings to jog and cycle by the banks of the River Seine on Friday.

The city is experiencing an unprecedented June heatwave.

The French health minister this week warned that even healthy people should be cautious about doing exercise given the high temperatures across France.

However, joggers in Paris said the heat on Friday morning was bearable.

Meteo France, a weather watchdog predicts highs of 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital on Friday afternoon and issued an orange weather warning, the second-highest level, to be extra cautious.

The temperatures are far from predicted highs in south of the country where up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) is forecast, which would be a national record.

