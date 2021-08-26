Pentagon spokesman confirms explosion outside Kabul airport, AP reports two killed, 15 wounded

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – US official said the attack outside Kabul airport is ‘definitely believed to be’ carried out by the Islamic State group.

The Associated Press out of Kabul, Afghanistan said a witness has reported several people appear to have been killed or wounded in the blast.

Furthermore, the Associated Press out of Moscow is reporting that the Russian Foreign Ministry said the cause of the explosion was a suicide attack outside Kabul airport. It has killed at least 2 people and wounded 15.

