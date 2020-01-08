Prince Harry and Meghan stepping away from ‘senior’ royal roles

(CBS News) – Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are stepping away from “senior” royal roles and will work toward becoming financially independent, they announced on Wednesday. They will now be dividing their time between Britain and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said in the statement.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.