Rugby player sets fire to car killing himself, wife, 3 children, police say

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) — A former Australian Rugby League player set his car on fire killing his wife, three children, and himself Wednesday.

Rowan Baxter, 42, filled a gas can with fuel at a local gas station and then doused the car containing his wife, Hannah, and children. He then set the car on fire.

Police responding to the scene found the three children, aged six, four and three, dead inside the vehicle.

Bystanders attempted to help 31-year-old Hannah Baxter after she got out of the car, news.com.au reports.

She would later die at the hospital.

Initial police reports state that Rowan Baxter was in the front passenger seat at the time of the incident with his wife driving the car.

Local news reports say Baxter had self-inflicted stab wounds and exited the car on his own. He died at the scene.

The Courier-Mail out of Queensland reports the Baxter’s were amid a custody battle.

