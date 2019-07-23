Singapore seizes more than $48M in elephant ivory, pangolin scales

SINGAPORE (CBS NEWSPATH) -Authorities in Singapore seized 13.1 tons of pangolin scales and 9.7 tons of elephant ivory from a container being shipped to Vietnam on Sunday.

The National Parks Board, Singapore Customs and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it’s the city-state’s third major seizure of pangolin scales this year, and largest seizure of elephant ivory to date.

The haul came on Sunday from a container en route to Vietnam from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Authorities estimated the tusks from nearly 300 African elephants are worth $12.9 million.

Officials also said the pangolin scales belonging to around 2,000 endangered mammals are worth $35.7 million.

Pangolin is said to be the most widely trafficked mammal in the world.

Pangolin scales are made of keratin and are ground up to use in traditional medicines.

