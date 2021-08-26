CBS17.com
by: Associated Press
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN – AUGUST 26: A general view of the area after two explosions reported outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, the center of evacuation efforts from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Taliban condemn bombing outside Kabul airport, say it happened in area controlled by US forces.
CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.