RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On this last day of March, people across the globe are celebrating a day of visibility for transgender individuals. But what exactly does this mean and how would someone celebrate it?

For some context first, International Transgender Day of Visibility has been around since its inception in 2009 by Rachel Crandall-Crocker.

As she tells the story, it all began with a desire to have a special day for her community, and when no one else had come up with one, she took to Facebook. She posted to encourage people all around the world to organize festivities in their hometowns. Much to her surprise and joy, it caught on.

Up until this celebratory day was created, the only day of the year dedicated to any sort of transgender focus was not a bright and cheery one.

In 1998, Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman in Boston, was brutally stabbed in her own apartment. Transgender women grew tired of being targets and being dismissed by the press, which misgendered Hester. They marched through Hester’s Boston neighborhood, and Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day honoring transgender homicide victims, was born.

While this remains an important day to Crandall-Crocker, she felt the need to also have a day to celebrate the living.

Now, in 2022, the U.S. President is even recognizing the occasion.

Biden: “Your President sees you”

President Joe Biden is commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans and advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” that have passed in statehouses across the country.

In addition to a video where he speaks directly to transgender Americans, Biden is also announcing on Thursday new measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people, AP reports.

Namely, this will include a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11 and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.

The president’s administration is working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.

“Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity,” Biden wrote in a proclamation marking the day. “In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in States were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong.”

In a proclamation issued by Biden on Wednesday, the President marked March 31 as a day to “recognize the resilience, strength, and joy of transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people.”

“To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know that your President sees you,” Biden said.

That’s precisely what the day is all about – Seeing. Acknowledging. Learning. Celebrating.

Statistics and resources

One of the ways that a person can celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility is by reading up and becoming knowledgeable about transgender topics, issues, legislation and studies that give context to the transgender community.

Here are some facts and figures to start the journey:

2021 was the deadliest year on record for trans people in America: HRC reports

85 percent of trans and/or non-binary youth said recent debates over state laws that target trans people have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a January poll by the Trevor Project

Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to issue a proclamation in observance of Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021

Medical experts and pediatricians have expressed concern about new mental health crises among trans kids due to bills aimed at criminalizing gender-affirming health care

From understanding the difference between sex and gender to pronoun usage and best practices, The Trevor Project website is a popular resource for individuals wanting to become allies of the transgender community.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.