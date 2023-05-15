CONQUEIROS, PORTUGAL (WNCN) — Some grow out of birthday parties as they get older. But don’t tell that to Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, who turned 31 on Thursday and was thrown a birthday party.

According to the Guinness World Records, the 31-year-old Bobi lives in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros and had more than 100 people attend his birthday party.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed known for protecting livestock, according to the American Kennel Club. Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years, but his owner, Leonel Costa, who has had him since he was eight, said Bobi’s “calm, peaceful environment” he lives in is why he has more than doubled his lifespan.

Costa also said Bobi’s guests were served fish and Portuguese meats — like Bobi who only eats human food.

Journalists from countries all over the world were also said to be in attendance, CBS News reports.