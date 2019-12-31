Year in Review: Top international stories in 2019

(CNN Newsource) – President Trump shocked the world when he pulled U.S. troops our of war-torn Syria. A move widely seen as a betrayal of the Kurdish Syrian democratic forces who fought ISIS alongside the U.S.

That ceded power to Turkey and Russian in the region and strengthened Syria and its ally, Iran.

History was made when President Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot into North Korea after many talks to end the decades-long war with South Korea and denuclearize the country.

Since then, North Korea has fired off several missiles and now says it has not interest in further negotiations with the United States.

Theresa May stepped down as British Prime Minister after failing to secure the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. She was later replaced by Boris Johnson. The deadline for Brexit has been pushed back to Jan. 31.

Mexican cartel drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Convicted on charges of running a criminal enterprise, money laundering and drug smuggling. He’s serving out his sentence in the nation’s most secure federal prison in Florence, Colorado to prevent any escape attempts.

Outrage took over the streets of Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term as the Venezuelan president. Many countries labeled his re-election as illegitimate, recognizing Maduro’s opponent, Juan Guaido as the legitimate president. An economic crisis has forced millions to flee the country.

51 people were killed in a mass shooting at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. An Australian citizen has been charged in the attack.

Aviation authorities grounded all Boeing 737 MAX planes worldwide after two crashes months apart. 157 were killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash shortly after takeoff in March, and 189 died in a Lion Air flight last October.

Software designed to automatically lower the plane’s nose if it neared a stall is linked to both crashed. Boeing is suspending production of the MAX starting in January.

Sorrow filled the streets of Paris after flames tore through the Notre Dame Cathedral destroying parts ofhte 850-year-old cathedral.

Violent protests in the streets of Hong Kong began over opposition to a now withdrawn bill allowing extradition from Hong Kong to China and morphed into calls for greater democracy and investigations into alleged police brutality.

A deadly volcanic eruption devastated the popular tourist destination of White Island, which sits about 30 miles off the coast of mainland New Zealand.

Massive fires ripped through the largest rain forest on the planet, the Amazon, this summer. The massive inferno was sparked by cattle ranchers and loggers clearing land.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed in Syria during a raid by U.S. troops.

A woman rushed into the flames to save a koala from an inferno burning in New South Wales, Australia . The wildfires have killed hundreds of koalas, which are an endangered species.

The world welcomed Archie Harrison MountBatten-Windsor to the world in May. The son of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is seventh in line to the British throne.

