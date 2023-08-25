RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Summer is starting to wind down and many are looking to take one more trip with Labor Day quickly approaching.

“International travel is huge right now, we’re seeing a boost, 44% from what we saw last year, and international hotel bookings are up 82%,” Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said.

Local travel agents say people are simply excited to get out and travel.

“I think a lot of that we can attribute to trips that have been postponed even from the pandemic, they’ve been postponed and pushed back and back and back until now,” Mallory Dumond, a travel agent with TravelMation, said.

But it’ll come at a higher cost.

“We’re seeing those prices starting to increase and starting to stay pretty consistently high, especially airfare,” Dumond said.

Experts say if you are planning to book, be prepared.

“Book early! Book early, book early, book early! The earlier you book the better, you get the best pricing, the best availability, and you’re able to plan the trip the way you want to,” Dumond said.

Travel experts also say people should strongly consider travel insurance, especially when going international.