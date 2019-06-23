Fayetteville man dies after shooting at Hope Mills nightclub

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Aqua Night Club early Sunday.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to 3041 North Main Street to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, later identified as Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr. of Fayetteville, suffering gunshot wounds.

Reeves was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he died.

Authorities say a large number of people were in the parking area and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

