FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man was killed in a shooting shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Circle Court and W. Circle Court and located a man in the street suffering gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until medical personal could arrive.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name.