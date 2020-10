RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say four men were injured in a shooting that happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital by EMS and the other three were transported in private vehicles.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.