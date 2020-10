GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the area shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the man and he was transported to the hospital.

Police have not yet released information regarding any suspects or motives.

The shooting remains under investigation.