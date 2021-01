RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway in Raleigh after a man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Market Drive shortly after 1 a.m. and located the man suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.