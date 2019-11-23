Investigation underway after man injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Beverly Drive just before 3 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in that area and located the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police have not released the condition of the victim or any information regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

Stay with CBS 17 and cbs17.com for updates as they are released.