Investigation underway after man injured in shooting at Wake Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at the Wake Inn on New Bern Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting just before 2 a.m. and were notified that the victim had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

While conducting the investigation at the scene, officers learned of a walk-in gunshot victim at WakeMed. The gunshot victim was confirmed to be the same victim from the shooting at the Wake Inn.

The victim was taken into surgery and his condition is not currently known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.