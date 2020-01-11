Investigation underway after man shot inside vehicle in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say at least 10 shots were fired into a vehicle on South Roxboro Street near the Durham Freeway early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. and the driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The victim drove himself to the hospital.

No information regarding a suspect has been released.

