RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN) – Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Village at Town Center Apartments, in the 5900 block of Stillcrest Way.

Neighbors say they heard two to five gunshots.

Police say two men sustained gunshot wounds. Police have not said their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.