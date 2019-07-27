Police investigating fatal crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in Durham.

According to police, around 6:40 a.m., a vehicle traveling along Carpenter Fletcher Road overturned and crashed into an embankment.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A portion of Carpenter Fletcher Road is closed between Woodcroft Parkway and North Bend Drive.

Authorities say the driver was the only person inside the vehicle

