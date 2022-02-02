After CBS 17 report, Raleigh wedding venue that closed suddenly agrees to refund couple’s $2,000 deposit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh couple who couldn’t get in contact with their wedding venue and turned to CBS 17 for help is about to get their deposit back.

CBS 17 reported two weeks ago on Anthony Coleman and Joyce Collins. They paid the Garden on Millbrook a $2,000 deposit by debit card for a wedding that was supposed to happen last May.

However, the pandemic got in the way, and they had to change things — but that proved difficult.

“We went through the necessary steps to contact these people, to call them, even email them and we couldn’t get a response back from anybody,” Coleman said.

The venue’s website was down and emails the couple sent bounced back as undeliverable.

When Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia went to the venue, he found a chain across the driveway, no one answering the door, and no sign of activity.

“We would like a response first and foremost,” Coleman said.

Collins said they would also say, “an apology would be nice to start off, and a refund.”

Sbraccia was able to track down the venue’s president using public records and got some answers over the phone from Arlee Griffin.

“We had no idea this couple was out there,” he said.

Griffin said COVID-19 cancelations, postponements, and staff changes at the venue resulted in communication problems.

“They were actually calling, I believe, the cellphone of a former employee,” Griffin said.

On Monday, the couple met face-to-face with staff from the venue. That resulted in a settlement between the two parties. The venue agreed to a refund.

“We mailed them a check by certified mail for their $2,000 deposit,” Griffin said. “Even though based on our contract it was non-refundable, we thought it was the right thing to do.”

Collins told CBS 17 she and Coleman don’t want to comment until they get the check in hand.

Meanwhile, Griffin said the Garden on Millbrook remains closed indefinitely until the pandemic breaks.