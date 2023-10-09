RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just ahead of the big holiday shopping season, Amazon is holding another of its 48-hour Prime Day sale Tuesday and Wednesday.

So, what can you expect for bargains?

Generally speaking, you’re always going to get the deepest discounts on Amazon-branded products — since it’s their sale.

“One of the great things about Prime Day is that we tend to see the same prices that we’ll see for Black Friday, if not very, very close to those Black Friday-level deals, and that covers just about everything,” said Samantha Gordon, the Deals Editor at Consumer Reports.

This time, Amazon promises deals every five minutes during certain special shopping periods.

Amazon is also using AI and your past browsing and shopping habits to create what it calls “personalized recommendations” for deals aimed specifically at you.

On Prime Day in July, Amazon sold in excess of 375 million items — items that porch pirates had their eyes on.

Both organized groups, as well as, those who see it as a crime of opportunity grab those packages, sometimes just moments after delivery people leave them on your porch.

Security experts say there are a number of steps people can take to proactively prevent porch pirates:

A security camera, either free-standing or in a doorbell, should be utilized to keep an eye on your packages when no one is home.

You can have your packages delivered to your office if you are working outside your home.

Remove obstructions outside your house. Although trees and bushes look nice in the front yard, they also provide a lot of hiding spots for opportunistic criminals.

You can always arrange to pick up your packages at a distribution center or locker operated by Amazon.

Don’t forget to request a signature when the package arrives. That insures you or someone designated by you has collected the package.

Having a Prime Day so close to the holiday shopping season will allow you to better manage your cash for gift-giving this year.

Also vying for that cash are other major retailers. Many are offering competitive deals to compete with Amazon during the next few days. If you do your research, you’ll be able to tell where your best deal for an item will be.