ANSWER DESK: Why is parking near Raleigh Union Station $18? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS 17 file photo [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The CBS 17 Investigators are getting answers about the price to park near the newly opened Raleigh Union Station.

Some passengers say $18 a day is just too much to pay for parking near the site.

"Way more expensive ... because you used to be able to park for free at the old station," explained passenger Haley Janzen.

The nearest parking deck is at The Dillion and it's $18 per day to leave your car there.

"The airport is $14. So $18 is a little high," said resident Bill Lorenzo.

Officials said vehicles can stay until midnight at The Dillon, but there is no overnight parking.

Many are wondering why the price is set that high.

According to Raleigh's Transit Administrator David Eatman that price is normal for the convenience of parking in the downtown area.

But city officials say they are not the ones who set the fee.

In fact, the money earned to park for the day at the nearest location does not go to the city.

"It is not revenue back to the city of Raleigh. That is actually again, a privately owned facility. But it goes back to the development that constructed that facility," said Eatman.

Kane Realty Corporation manages the site.

When CBS 17 asked them why the fee is set so high, they released this statement.

"Much research and planning went into setting the parking deck rates. Due to it being a newly constructed deck and current construction costs, the higher rate was necessary," the company said.

There is some good news for people who want to save. The city says there are several ways to cut the costs of parking.

The Municipal Deck on Morgan street is $12 a day and it's free after certain hours.

The Wake County Parking Deck on Cabarrus Street, The Performing Arts Parking Deck on West South Street, and the Wilmington Street Station Parking Deck on South Blount Street are all $12 maximum.

If that doesn't work for your budget, you can always take an Uber, Lyft, taxi or a bus to get to the train station.

"We do also provide Go Raleigh bus service to Raleigh Union Station. We provide route 13 to the facility every 30 minutes and then we have route 8 which provides service to the facility once an hour after 7 p.m.," said Eatman.

For more on route times and prices click here.