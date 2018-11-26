Consumer group releases list of dangerous toys ahead of Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A consumer watchdog group is out with its annual warning about dangerous toys.

Small magnets, balloons and slime top this year’s “Trouble In Toyland" report from The US Public Interest Research Group.

Ahead of the holidays, the group tested 40 potentially hazardous toys and declared 15 dangerous to children.

“You shouldn't have to be a detective, you shouldn't have to worry the toy you're giving a child might be toxic or dangerous,” says Mike Litt of the research group.

Researchers found 87 percent of latex balloons sold on Amazon don’t have legally required warnings about choking hazards.

The group also urged parents to avoid buying rare-earth magnets the size of teardrops.

“Swallowing more than one of these can rip through stomach lining,” said Rachel Weintraub of the Consumer Federation of America.

The group says potentially unsafe toys are still widely available including those with high concentrations of chemicals and potential choking hazards.

It says researchers found six popular brands of slime contain high amounts of the chemical "boron."

“When ingested, boron in moderate amounts can cause nausea vomiting and long-term reproductive health issues,” Litt said.

But the toy industry disagrees.

“In order for a child to eat 45 grams of boron, they have to eat like two and a half pounds of slime," says Ken Seiter, an executive vice president of The Toy Association, which is a trade group that represents toy makers.

Seiter calls the Public Interest Research Group list deliberately misleading and notes the U.S. has some of the strictest toy standards in the world.

Toys with internet connections also made the list because they could be collecting data on children and sharing it with others.

That’s a danger consumers investigator Steve Sbraccia told you about more than a year ago.