Apex woman who worked near 9/11 attacks says homeowner’s association told her to take down flag

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — With the anniversary of of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks just days away, people are reflecting on it in their own way, but an Apex woman’s attempts to remember that day have run afoul of her homeowner’s association.

Daisy Anderson erected a small decorative garden flag, and at 11 inches by 19 inches, she said she never thought such a small item would cause such a big controversy.

In 1988, Anderson became a New York City corrections officer. Years later she ended up being stationed very near the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

“I was there. I’m a 9/11 survivor,” said Anderson.

She says for those who personally went through it, the devastating attacks left an emotional toll.

“I know what death smells like,” she said “It was horrible.”

So, Anderson put the garden flag out in front of her townhouse to commentate the day.

“I don’t want people to forget,” she said.

But, her neighborhood’s HOA sent her a violation notice this weekend demanding the flag be removed for violating “architectural guidelines.”

“They feel this doesn’t make it look pretty,” she said. “To them it’s ugly and I’m downgrading the property.”

Anderson told CBS 17 she never intended for it to be a permanent thing.

“I just wanted to out it up before 9/11 because its something sentimental for me,” she said.

Residents with other types of garden flags in the neighborhood also received violation notices and they aren’t happy either.

Jennifer Schiappa received violation notice and believes garden flags should be allowed.

“It’s a small thing that can show your personality and individuality,” she said.

Other neighbors in that subdivision said the garden flags are no big deal so long as they are not offensive.

“Let it stay,” said Tom Rangrej.

Anderson has also generated a lot of support about keeping her flag after posting about the HOA violation notice in the online social media site Nextdoor.

Because she received the notice Saturday, and Monday is Labor Day, she said hasn’t had a chance to talk to the HOA about the violation.

But she says, she’ll abide by their request and take down her flag — after September 11.

