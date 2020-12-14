As COVID-19 vaccine begins shipping, experts warn of fake vaccines, treatments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that shipping of COVID-19 vaccines has begun, it’s providing a huge opportunity for scammers who are pitching counterfeit vaccines or treatments that could cost people not only their money, but their health.

The most important thing to remember about the vaccine is, right now, its distribution is very limited and it’s only going to certain segments of the population.

“We know it’s going to health care workers first and nursing homes second,” said public safety expert Rania Mankarious. “If you’re not in those two groups, you’ll have to wait.”

The internet is filled with tons of fake COVID-19 testing kits, clinical trials, PPE websites and fake vaccines available for a price.

Mankarious said if anyone other than a health care professional offers you a chance to buy a vaccine you need to “ignore, delete, block and reject” those attempts.

Researchers checking the so-called “Dark Web” found many ads offering COVID-19 vaccines from unverified sources.

The real vaccines require special deep refrigeration and have been rigorously tested and manufactured with stringent quality controls. With internet offers, you have no idea what you are buying.

Here are some tips to avoid being scammed by fake COVID-19 vaccines:

Don’t buy COVID-19 vaccines over the internet

Don’t buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments from online pharmacies

Ignore unsolicited offers for vaccinations/cures/treatments

Don’t respond to text messages/emails/calls about vaccines or treatments

There are some scammers out there claiming they’re from the Social Security Administration. They’re making phone calls, telling people they will put them on a vaccine wait-list but first, they need some additional information.

“They’re going to ask you for your Medicaid number, your bank card number, health insurance info, and were you live,” said Mankarious. “All of that’s a scam. They’re just trying to get your personal information.”

There are no cures for COVID-19, despite claims made by scammers who say they have treatments available.

“We would have known about these things,” said Mankarious. “There would have been press conferences from federal agencies talking about this stuff. We’re not seeing it, because it’s not real.”

The Department of Homeland Security has begun an intensive effort through its customs division to intercept fake COVID-19 vaccines.

The effort is called Operation Stolen Promise and is an attempt to identify and prevent the production, sale and distribution of unapproved or unauthorized COVID-19 products and drugs.

If you have a tip about a the sale of a fake COVID-19 cure or vaccine, you can report it online to Homeland Security through this link.