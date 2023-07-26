RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s another sign the economy is getting better — used car prices are down significantly.

Not only are prices dropping, but there is a better selection of late-model used cars out there as opposed to just a year ago.

It’s the old law of supply and demand. Used car lots are starting to fill up with lots of inventory, and that means better deals for those looking to buy.

A year ago, used cars were in short supply because people couldn’t get new vehicles, so they settled for previously owned vehicles — and that drove prices up.

With automakers now cranking out more new cars, that’s changed the automotive landscape.

“We are seeing some more late-model cars and we’re seeing more new cars slowly start to even stack up at dealerships,” said Karl Brauer an automotive analyst with iSeeCars.

In the Raleigh-Durham area, used car prices are on track with the national average dropping about 3-and-a-half percent. That translates to about $1,237 less you’ll spend on that previously-owned vehicle.

When it comes time to buy that used car, Brauer said prices have stabilized and if the economy keeps going in its current direction, those prices don’t show signs of spiking upward anytime soon.

“If you bought now, you wouldn’t feel in a month or two that, oh my gosh, I bought too soon, look how much cheaper cars are,” said Brauer. “If you wait another month or two, you probably could get a slightly better deal.”

The deepest discounts on used cars are on electric vehicles which are offering significant savings.

“The average used car is down 3.6% while the average electric car is down 29.5%,” said Brauer. “There’s been a real pullback.”

The used-car inventory is increasing because more folks are selling their late-model vehicles to upgrade to a new car, and if you sell right now — you’ll get more cash for your used car.

“You’re seeing better deals coming from dealers on new and used cars,” said Brauer. “We’ll continue to see dealers a little more willing to deal than they were for the past few years on new and used cars.”

One factor setting prices for used cars is that there is a little more supply than there is with demand, and dealers make no money if cars just sit on the lot for months on end.