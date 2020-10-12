As pandemic makes transactions ‘touchless’, scammers turning to QR code schemes to steal money, identities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A form of touchless communication that’s becoming more popular because of the coronavirus is also becoming more popular with scammers who’ve found a way to use it to steal your money or identity.

Its called a QR scam, and world-wide, law enforcement agencies are seeing growing numbers of people being victimized by criminals using fake QR codes.

The Quick Response Code, or QR code, is really nothing more than a two-dimensional version of the ubiquitous bar code we see everywhere.

As their use grows in popularity, you can find QR codes in restaurants, on products being sold, and in many other places. It’s that familiarity which scammers are counting on.

“You have to be wary of fake QR codes out there,” warned Catherine Honeycutt of the Better Business Bureau Eastern N.C.

Generally speaking, she said, if you see a QR code in a store in connection with a product for sale, or in a restaurant in place of a menu, that code is going to be legit.

A bigger concern are unsolicited QR codes.

“If you see a QR code come into your inbox, or mailed to you randomly it could be from a scammer,” she said. “It’s very likely.”

One way to avoid trouble is to use a QR reader on your device that shows the website you are pointing at before it takes you there. You’ll have to check the app’s description page to see if it does that.

You need to realize that scanning a QR code is similar to clicking links on the internet and exposes you to the same dangers of criminal hacking.

“Whenever you scan a QR code, first see where its listed,” she said.

If in doubt, manually check out the website before going there instead of clicking it via the QR code.

Honeycutt said a fake QR code can install malware on your device or get you to fill out a form asking for personal information.

She said phony QR codes can be found in many places.

“When you start getting random things in the mail or see something on social media, be wary of those,” Honeycutt said.

Fake QR codes will take you to phony websites where criminals will use social engineering tricks to phish you.

“When it starts asking for personal information like social security number and birthdate, those things are red flags,” she said.

To avoid being a victim of a QR scam:

Be wary of QR codes posted in public places

Never scan a QR code image stuck to a wall or floor

Don’t scan any QR code that’s on a sticker

The reason you want to avoid QR codes on stickers is because criminals can place their own fake QR code over a legitimate one, especially in a public place.