RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re about to enter the season of Spring Break travel and when we do, there are sure to be flights that get delayed or canceled.

Many of those affected by delays or cancellations will be flying on tickets the airlines say are nonrefundable, but that may not be the reality of the situation.

When it comes to refunds on an airline ticket — never say never.

Turns out there are several circumstances that will get you a refund even on a so-called nonrefundable ticket.

Most air travelers are unaware they are entitled to refunds on that type of ticket.

“I feel like I can make it happen by doing a bit of charming and a smile,” said air traveler Charlie Blackett.

Turns out, you don’t have to do that begging and pleading.

There are actually 10 specific instances where an airline must refund your ticket.

If you cancel within 24 hours of booking

If the airline cancels your flight

If a significant schedule change occurs

If a credit card disputes the charge

If you die

If a travel companion dies

Jury duty

If your military orders change

If there are extenuating personal circumstances

If the airline contract of carriage allows it

That contract of carriage is in essence the agreement between you and an airline that the ticket provides.

Airline contracts of carriage may contain clauses allowing for a refund.

Here are links to three major airlines’ contract of carriage provisions.

American Airlines Contract of Carriage

DELTA Airlines Contract of Carriage.

United Airlines contract of carriage.

Also beware, that sometimes the refund is not in cash — as this frequent traveler has discovered.

“Sometimes it’s kind of hard to get a refund if they want to do an e-credit instead,” said Andrea Hunter.

An e-credit is a voucher that allows you to apply the value of your ticket to another ticket with the same airline at a future date.

Also, be aware, some refunds only include the price of the ticket and not the cost of taxes and fees that were in the original ticket.

Before you fly, it’s best to research your options by checking airline websites as well as with the federal government. That way you’ll be in the know before you go.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has created a customer service dashboard to help you navigate all kinds of travel problems related to airlines.