RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Safety experts are putting mid-size SUVs to the test to see how those vehicles protect passengers in the backseat — and many of them didn’t perform well.

That’s the result of a new round of crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety which found backseat passengers are more at risk than those sitting up front in many mid-size SUVs.

The IIHS says because of inadequate crash protection for those who sit in the back seat, the risk of a fatal injury is 46 percent greater.

“We are not seeing great results for many of the vehicles in this class,” said IIHS Vice President Raul Arbelaez.

In North Carolina, nearly 42 percent of the vehicles on the roads are SUVs — making them a popular choice here.

As it turns out, midsize SUVs do a really good job of protecting front-seat passengers — but of the 13 midsize SUVs tested, only four earned good ratings for rear-seat passenger protection.

They are the Ford Explorer, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Subaru Ascent and Tesla Model Y.

Arbelaez said the injuries to backseat passengers would include those to the head and neck, chest and abdomen.

The tests used a dummy in the backseat to simulate a 12-year-old child.

One of the problems tests discovered was that backseat passengers can have the seat belt “submarine” — or slip off — the hip.

The occupant can slide forward,” said Arbelaez. “The lap portion of the belt can slide up onto the abdominal region and really move off of the hard structures, the bony structures that can hold you in place.”

As a result, he said the belt can get “into an area where it can start doing some harm to some of that soft tissue.”

Technology like something called a seat belt pretensioner that tightens the belt at the beginning of the crash would help solve that problem.

Those devices are usually already in place in front seat belts.

The Jeep Wrangler had an additional issue. It doesn’t come with what’s called a curtain airbag for rear seat passengers.

“In many cases that can help prevent occupant ejection and control occupant movement during a crash,” said Arbelaez. “Because of the vehicle design, that model does not have a curtain airbag.”

To make the back seat better, the institute says automakers can use advanced seat belts, and place and anchor them more effectively to reach the same safety level as the front seat.

The IIHS estimates it could take several design cycles for poor-performing rear-seat midsize SUVs to catch up, but it can happen because the technology is available to do it.