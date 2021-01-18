Backup cameras need rear automatic braking systems to improve effectiveness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A government solution to prevent accidents when backing up doesn’t work as well as anticipated and it needs extra help.

The Highway Loss Data Institute said systems that will automatically stop a car if it is about to collide while in reverse can save consumers lots of money in damage claims.

Backup cameras in cars are now mandated by the federal government, but the HLDI said unless they are combined with systems that actually stop a vehicle – they are not that effective.

“In order for them to work, people have to look at the monitor readout from the camera when a crash situation is presenting itself and most of us have a tendency to look around while backing up,” said HLDI Vice President Matt Moore.

Automatic front braking to avoid collisions has proved its worth by effectively reducing insurance claims said the HDLI.

However, Moore said rear automatic braking systems are twice as effective as forward-facing systems.

“On average, there is about a 14 percent reduction (in insurance claims) in contrast to rear auto braking, where that reduction is 28 percent,” he said.

Not all rear-back-up accident avoidance systems work the same way.

“Many of the earlier systems relied on ultrasonic sensors and those provided audible alerts,” said Moore.

Now, he said many systems incorporate the camera and radar together.

“A key benefit of the camera-based system is it is not only useful in identifying vehicles that are potential crash partners but they also look out for pedestrians,” said Moore.

Since automatic rear braking systems are not yet mandated by the government, if you’re looking for a new vehicle, think about one that also has automatic rear braking systems included.

Data collected by HLDI indicated between 2001 and 2017, claims from reverse collision accidents resulted in $8 billion in damage, so having an effective backup collision system can save you money.