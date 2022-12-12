RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a crime that happens to about 40 percent of us, and it usually happens in broad daylight.

We’re talking about package theft — or porch piracy as it’s known.

With online shopping the norm, the amount of porch piracy is increasing dramatically — and the culprits are tough to catch so you need to find ways to protect yourself.

With an estimated 18-million packages a day being sent out this holiday season, there are plenty of targets of opportunity out there for thieves.

“You don’t want to leave packages out on the front porch or in your mailbox for extended periods of time,” said Meredith Radford of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina.

It doesn’t matter how large or small your package is — those thieves can find a way to steal it, even to the point of hiding it in their clothing if they have to.

CBS 17 consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Radford what some of the best ways are to make sure packages don’t fall into someone else’s hands.

“Tracking,” she said. “A lot of businesses have the ability to track your packages, so you can get a text message to keep you updated on where your package is.”

“Some will give you emails or phone calls to track the package, so you know when it leaves the warehouse, is with the carrier and when it gets to your door,” she said.

Another way to protect your package is to request it be sent to an offsite locker or pickup point.

Some brick-and-mortar stores even offer a ship-to-store feature, which is more secure than leaving the item on your porch.

If those options don’t work for you, try an in-person method.

“You can ask for a signature for some items that way you’ll know it’ll get checked and not left at the door,” said Radford. “They’ll make sure someone is there to pick it up.”

Porch piracy is a repeat offense and it’s estimated only about 10 percent of the thieves are caught — that’s partly because the crime often goes unreported. So, let local law enforcement know you’ve been victimized.

“You definitely want proof somehow that an item was stolen,” said Radford.

Other tips include:

Making sure you file a police report (that will also help track theft trends)

Contact the sender with proof of loss

File a claim with your delivery carrier

Unfortunately, package theft is usually considered a misdemeanor, but many carriers now use the postal service as the final delivery leg to your doorstep and that can change things.



Theft of any package from the postal service is a federal offense, with penalties of up to five years in jail and fines up to $250,000.

If your stolen package was brought its “last mile” via the USPS, don’t forget to report it to the postal inspectors because they have jurisdiction over all items delivered by the postal service.