RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bargains are a shopper’s delight, especially this time of year when everyone is spending a lot on holiday gifts.

We also can be tempted to buy a designer or name brand at what’s believed to be an extremely low price, but state officials are warning consumers to beware of counterfeit items.

Sometimes people don’t realize they are buying a counterfeit item; other times they do figuring it’s a victimless crime, but it’s not.

Officials say most of the counterfeit goods are produced by organized crime to fund other illegal activities.

Brand and designer names are big sellers because they carry a certain prestige, which is a reason why they are prone to being counterfeited.

Federal agencies say they intercept them at airports and docks, many times hidden in containers to disguise the fact they don’t come from legit makers.

The fake goods then filter down locally which are then sold by bad actors.

“People who don’t care if there’s something faulty about it, they’re just looking for making some money, maybe even supporting some other nefarious and illegal activities,” said Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

Marshall’s office oversees an anti-counterfeiting task force that has arrested a Durham man charging him with possession of over 1,100 pairs of fake Nike, Adidas, Timberland and Louis Vuitton footwear.

The most counterfeited item on the U.S. Border Patrol list is wearing apparel which includes jackets, pants and shirts.

That’s followed by handbags and wallets, footwear, watches and jewelry and consumer electronics.

Officials say buying counterfeits is not a victimless crime, because it is run by organized crime.

Detecting counterfeits takes a practiced eye, but where you buy them can be a big clue as to their origin.

“If they’re being sold at a flea market or outside of somebody’s service station out of a trunk, you know those kinds of things, those are all red flags,” said Marshall.

Those who track the fakes say the majority of them, about 85 percent, originate in Hong Kong or China, but counterfeit production has also been linked to Turkey, Singapore, Thailand and India.

Homeland Security says counterfeit goods can also be a danger to those who buy them because of their inferior quality.

When it comes to clothes, Marshall says it’s not worth it.

“In the long run, when it falls apart or wears out in two or three months instead of a lot longer than that, you know, it’s really not good for the kid and they’re not getting the satisfaction out of it that that was originally intended,” she said. “Counterfeits can be found on person-to-person resale sites as well as third-party websites.”

Law enforcement officials estimate close to half the products purchased online from third-party websites are counterfeits.

Those websites can be especially insidious because in addition to selling you counterfeits, they also can expose you to malware and compromise your personal information.