‘Be aware of what you are clicking’: How to protect yourself from falling victim to voting scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Criminals are using this highly charged political season to try and steal your money and personal information using scams— which are clever and sophisticated

At this point in the election cycle, we’ve all received texts and social media messages from lots of organizations trying to get us to vote, but there are other folks out there whose only campaign is to steal what yours and make it theirs.

“They pose as legitimate pollsters or people fundraising on behalf of a candidate,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business of Eastern North Carolina.

As we get closer to election day, the BBB says that scam activity will increase.

Parker said every election cycle, criminals come out of the woodwork because they’ve been successful with their scams in the past.

Example of scam text messages

During the course of the week, many of us get social media messages from someone claiming to be connected with a political organization asking us to click a link to respond.

“Be aware of what you are clicking,” said Parker. “If possible, don’t click on it.”

Many scammers use those links to place malware on your device so that they will have access to everything you do online.

The FBI has been tracking bad actors out there from overseas and says they are not only sending out fake social media posts but also creating fake election websites.

“We want people to use official government websites for voting information, said FBI Supervisory Agent Greg Klein. “We don’t want you getting your voting information from social media apps.”

Among the best ways to protect yourself from election scams is to:

Refuse to donate on the phone

Don’t rely on Caller ID

Don’t click any links on social media

Never give out personal information

In a politically active state like North Carolina where many races are tight, lots of pollsters are conducting phone surveys— but beware of pollsters bearing gifts.

“They’ll say, if you give them information they’ll send you a prize and all you have to do is pay the taxes for that prize,” said Parker. “That’s a huge red flag.”

In cases like that, the criminal gets your money for the so-called prize, and you never get the gift.

If you feel compelled to donate to a candidate, the BBB warns not to give money to someone one who calls you, shows up at your door or sends you a text message asking for donation.

The recommended way to support your candidate with a donation is to instead call the candidate’s official campaign office and donate that way.