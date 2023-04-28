RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The bankruptcy of Bed Bath and Beyond Stores will eventually result in the closing of its 360 stores as well as 120 Buy Buy Baby locations which it also owns.

However, in the ensuing weeks, there will be questions about returns, exchanges, merchandise credits, and other consumer related issues.

The situation with the upcoming closure is confusing because there are a lot of different rules and timelines that apply to various kinds of purchases during this period, so we’re going to try and clarify things.

The problems for Bed Bath and Beyond were evident well before the bankruptcy filing as it began closing stores to try and stave off going out of business.

The chain admitting in its bankruptcy filing it was too slow to embrace the e-commerce boom.

“I’m sad to know a store like this, close to my home, is closing,” customer Antonia Ciolino told CBS News. “I’m not a computer whiz. I like to come in see for myself what I’m getting.”

“I’m sad,” customer Jackie Keys told CBS News. “It’s a new way of life. Online.”

If you want to shop online, the company says you still can, and it says it expects all in stock online orders to be fulfilled.

Here are some other things you need to know.

The company is no longer accepting its famous 20 percent coupons.

All purchases made now, during store closing sales will be final.

In addition, gift cards can be used till May 8, merchandise credits can be redeemed till May 15.

Items purchased prior to April 26 can be returned until May 24.

The store will still honor its Welcome Rewards Plus credit card for purchases. However, the chain will not refund store memberships associated with its Rewards Plus card.

Then there’s the Buy Buy Baby chain. Many people are enrolled in the baby registry associated with that store.

The company claims its baby, as well as, its bridal registries are safe. It says it’s working with another provider to take over those parts of the business.

The company says it will provide more details in the coming days about its registries. You should check online to find out what has transpired.