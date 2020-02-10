Being lazy with your passwords can cost you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a growing problem that’s frustrating cyber-security experts and it could cost you.

It’s called credential stuffing.

However, just a simple change in your online activities can protect you from this growing threat.

In its simplest form, credential stuffing works like this:

The criminals take your password and try to stuff it into other accounts, but they don’t do it just once. They do it over and over and over again thousands of times a second using automation with not just your password but with scores of them.

So where do the criminals get those passwords to stuff?

Hackers buy stolen logins and passwords from the dark web and then, we make it easy on them.

“The reason it’s so easy is because so many of us use the same password for multiple accounts,” said James Lee of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

And let’s face it, most of us are pretty lax when it comes to our passwords.

Credential stuffing attacks have become more commonplace.

The internet theft resource center reports noteworthy credential stuffing attacks in 2019 include Intuit, Boost Mobile, Dunkin’ Donuts, and the streaming service Disney+.

To keep your personal info safe:

You need to use different passwords and logins for each account you have

Use strong passwords that are unique

Ben Hunter, who works in IT said he keeps his passwords encrypted.

“I use a password manager and every password runs anywhere from 24 to 35 characters and I keep them in an encrypted password manager.”

What’s the best way to create unique passwords that long?

Think phrases not words.

A phrase like, “My best friend in the world is my dog named Toby who loves walks,” will make it extremely difficult on the scammers to guess your password.

You also need to make sure you are changing your passwords often working for you.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

More headlines from CBS17.com: