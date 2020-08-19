Beware: Scammers posing as customer support agents on popular Cash App leaving many out of thousands of dollars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scammers pretending to be customer support agents for a popular payment app have cost people thousands of dollars–dollars that are almost impossible to get back.

As the pandemic spread across the country, contact-less payments surged and that increase in electronic payments spurred criminals to try a new way to defraud people using a ruse involving the Cash App payment system.

“They’re actually transferring funds from a person’s account to their own personal accounts,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau Eastern North Carolina.

Scammers set up a fake phone number and then list it on the internet along with fake web sites claiming to be Cash App Customer Support.

There’s just one problem with that. “Cash App does not have customer support by telephone,” said Parker.

Cash App does have an official phone number. It’s 855-351-2274.

If you call it, you get a recorded message that says in part, “Welcome to Cash App support. To contact a Cash App team member, please go through your Cash App or click here.

Here’s how the scam works.

The criminals will ask for your log in information and then wire themselves money from your account. With-in seconds the cash is gone and you’re stuck.

In it’s recorded message, the company warns people not to deal with anyone on the phone.

“Please be aware that Cash App employees are often impersonated by scammers circulating fake phone numbers online,” it explains.

Parker said,” It’s a huge problem. Once scammers see how successful it is, they keep on doing it.”

It’s so concerning to Cash App, their recorded message also includes this warning: “Never call anyone claiming to represent Cash App. Remember Cash App will never ask for your pin or sign-in code.”

Parker said there is little recourse if you lose money to one of those scammers masquerading as a Cash App representative.

“Its difficult to nail them down,” she said. “A lot of them are overseas so its difficult to combat that.”

If the money comes directly from your bank account, it’s gone. But, if you linked your Cash App to a credit card, Parker said you may stand a better chance of recovery because the card company may be able to make you whole.

However, be aware that linking to your credit card will cost you an extra fee. But, that may be money well spent if you end up being taken by a scammer pretending to be a Cash App representative.