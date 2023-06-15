RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Junk fees are everywhere. These extra add-ons can be found in fees imposed by banks, hotels, airlines and other costs that are hidden or unexpected.

In the last few months, the government is taking action to try and crack down on those fees. On Wednesday, the White House announced another step forward to help lower costs for consumers when it comes to junk fees.

When you go to a venue to see a concert, you have probably paid a good chunk of change in fees that have substantially increased the cost of your ticket, and it’s not just the music industry that charges those fees.

It’s estimated Americans spent $65 billion last year on junk fees, according to the White House.

Those fees hurt our pocketbooks and budgets.

Raleigh resident Matt Edwards experiences that extra cost when he buys sporting event tickets.

“The tickets are going to be what we want them to be, and all four of us can go to this event,” he said. “Then, you go to check out and all of a sudden, its 25, 30% more than what you had budgeted.”

It’s not just tickets to entertainment events where there are hidden fees.

The travel industry is rife with them from airlines to hotels—those fees increase the cost of whatever you are purchasing.

“They’re creeping across the entire economy and they’re squeezing people’s monthly budgets,” said Rohit Chopra, the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which oversees banks, lenders and other financial institutions.

Because those fees are charged at the back end of the buying process, it makes it tougher for people to comparison shop.

“There’s always another fee that’s added on,” said consumer Lisa Wiggins. “I want to know what’s the real price, what am I really paying for?”

“Junk fees affect everybody,’ said Chopra. “We’ve all experienced these fees pop up, but they make a big difference for those who have the least wiggle room in their monthly budgets.”

Chopra’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has increased its supervision of banks’ reliance on junk fees—like bounced checks and overdraft fees, trying to reign them in.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a rule requiring airlines to disclose all fees up front, from baggage to Wi-Fi to seat changing fees.

Some consumers believe the only way to get rid of these fees is to have the federal government mandate their removal.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden met with representatives of several companies which have pledged to remove hidden fees and provide all-in-one pricing for tickets at entertainment and sports venues.

“The companies represented here today are voluntarily committing to all in upfront pricing,” said President Biden. “Some of them have used this process for years to sell tickets.”

In the coming months, the feds are going to be taking a look at credit card late penalties—which cost consumers up to $12 billion annually.