RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the prettiest looking trees that’s starting to bud in our area also holds a hidden danger for our ecosystem.

As a result, efforts are underway to remove as many of them as possible here in North Carolina. And some agencies are even offering a bounty for the Bradford Pear Tree.

Originally, the trees were placed here intentionally to aid in combatting disease problems with other North Carolina pear trees, but now they have become a nuisance.

Although they are beautiful in spring and provide great shade, they are an invasive species.

Throughout the state, they are crowding out native trees and — according to experts — ultimately harming our environment.

There’s no denying the Bradford Pear flower is pretty, but looks can be deceiving.

“A lot of people hate the Bradford Pear because they smell really bad and break really easily,’’ said Dr. Kelly Oten, a Forestry and Environmental Resource Specialist at N.C. State’s extension program.

You’ll often find their broken limbs scattered on the ground near the tree, but it’s what they are doing to the ecosystem that has experts concerned.

“They basically shade out other trees and create thorny thickets which is pretty impenetrable to wildlife,” said Oten. “Caterpillars don’t favor the pear, with no caterpillars around there is nothing for birds to feed on. It’s basically a food desert.”

As an invasive species, they need to be controlled and that’s why the NC Wildlife Federation, the N.C. Forest Service and N.C. Urban Forest Council have put a bounty on the tree.

Here’s how it works.

“Anyone with a Bradford Pear tree or other cultivar of the Callery Pear on their property removes the tree,” said Oten.

They need to take before-and-after pictures of the tree, pre-register with the Bradford Pear Bounty program event and show up at one of four locations to get a free replacement of a native tree.

Oten says the bounty program was done to great success last year.

“We had overwhelming response,” she said of the 2022 bounty program.

The program remains popular.

In fact, the events scheduled for Wake Forest in March and Newton in April are now filled up. That still leaves open events in Wilmington and Sanford later this fall.

Some states like neighboring South Carolina, have gone so far as to ban sales of the Bradford Pear tree by 2024 but that’s not in our future right now.

“I don’t think there’s interest from our regulatory agencies on that,’’ said Oten.

So, the concerned agencies will continue to count on the voluntary removal of the tree.

If you need help in removing a Bradford Pear tree, a number of arborists around the area are offering discounted services. You can find them here.