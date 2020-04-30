Can food processing plant workers sick with COVID-19 infect us?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s concern about how infected workers at food processing plants could affect people who ultimately buy the products produced in those facilities.

With the federal government mandating that food processing plants stay open, and with more than 5,000 meat and food processing employees nationwide either infected or exposed to COVID-19 – there is real concern about that essential workforce.

“The biggest thing we have to worry about when it comes to the processing plant is person-to-person contact and protecting workers,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety expert from North Carolina State University.

Some processing plants have retrofitted their facilities under U.S. Department of Labor guidelines, and have begun screening employees. But those changes are slow in coming everywhere.

“It’s case-by-case,” said Chapman. “Certain plants are built better to manage something like this.”

This has consumers worried, including viewer Linda Autry who wrote to consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia asking:

“If infected people are working at processing plants can we catch it from the products they handle?”

Sbraccia went right to the expert for an answer.

“We don’t have any examples any evidence, any data that shows food is a source of this illness,” said Chapman. “It’s not to say we can’t have virus that gets placed on the food but the biology of the virus where food goes into our gastral intentional system: a place where there’s a lot of acid in our stomach – it’s not a likely route for infection.”

Additionally, the cooking of food generates enough heat to kill COVID-19.

However, just remember to avoid cross contamination between raw and cooked food by washing cooking utensils and plates between prep and serving.

So, scientists like Chapman say they don’t see food as being an issue leading to COVID-19 transmission.

The big problem remains person-to person contact leading to infection.