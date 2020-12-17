Carfax says 43,000 cars in NC have fake odometer readings – how to tell if yours is one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The digital age has made a lot of things easier and that includes the ability to fake the milage on a used car.

It is a growing problem as demand for low mileage used cars grows.

The used car market is booming because of the pandemic and dealers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

As a consumer, you want a previously owned car with the smallest mileage available – mileage that is legit.

“We do know you’re likely overpaying for a vehicle if there’s been an odometer rollback by thousands of dollars,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss. “Down the line, there’s maintenance required on that vehicle you aren’t anticipating.

You don’t have to roll back an odometer by much to increase the market value of a vehicle.

“The average rollback is 35 to 40,000 miles Voss said.

There are two types of odometers, analog and digital.

Analog odometers can be manipulated manually and usually show signs of tampering. Digital odometers can be changed electronically which leaves no footprint.

Those who specialize in instrument cluster repairs say a scammer pay very little to buy a special tool to change a digital odometer.

“You can buy the device on eBay. It’s $200-$300 and no license is required,” said Josh Ingle of Atlanta Speedometer.

Ingle demonstrated on a Chevy Silverado pickup with 265,000 miles and a market value of $14,200.

In just one second, he rolled the mileage back from 265,753 miles to 85,171 miles instantly increasing the value of the truck from $14,200 to $22,700.

“This is becoming more prevalent,” he said.

Carfax said in the Raleigh area there are more than 13,000 vehicles with rolled-back odometers on the road.

In North Carolina, Voss said Carfax has tracked 43,000 vehicles with fake odometer readings.

That’s a 32 percent increase since last year and has put North Carolina in the top 10 states for odometer rollbacks.

So, as a consumer how can you detect an odometer rollback?

Carfax offers a free tool that will show mileage changes or any mileage inconsistency.

If you suspect odometer rollbacks, you should also take that vehicle to a mechanic for evaluation.

The mechanic will know where to look for signs of wear and tear that don’t match up with the mileage.

The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates odometer fraud costs consumers between $4 and $10 billion every year.

The DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration division has an office dedicated to investigating odometer fraud and offers advice to those who think they’ve been victimized