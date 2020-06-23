Changing cleaning protocols for businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– As we continue to slowly reopen the economy, people have higher cleanliness expectations, and businesses need to respond to that by changing cleaning protocols in a COVID-19 world.

Back in March, SO-CA became the first restaurant in the Triangle to have to undergo extensive cleaning after a COVID-19 infected patron ate there.

At the time, the owners took what were then considered extraordinary measures to make sure their place was disinfected, including hiring as firm to fog and disinfect every surface in the place from tables to the kitchen and everywhere in between.

Now, with the pandemic in full swing, those extraordinary cleaning measures are routine for everyone.

“It’s not just getting a product and reading directions. It really goes to the cleaning protocols you use,’’ said John Sooker, the COO of Servepro Cleaning.

When it comes to cleaning protocols they come from two agencies, the CDC, which sets the standards, and the EPA, which decides which products are effective as disinfectants.

Sooker said although cleaning standards haven’t changed, enforcement of them has gotten tougher.

When it comes to cleaning in a COVID-19 world, people need to be reassured things are safe.

“What they’re looking for is that they want to know they’re coming into a clean and disinfected area they can trust,” Sooker said.

However, the cleaning procedures that work for an office are not going to be the same as for a warehouse or someplace that serves food.

For example, Sooker said, in the food service industry cleaning needs to be very frequent depending on foot traffic.

“In a fast food environment what I’d expect to see as I walk in, does everything look clean,” he said. “I don’t want to see a bunch of fingerprints on the windows.

He also said people will look for social distancing barriers on the floor for both workers and people. They also want to see hand sanitizing stations in plain sight in the eating establishment.

Sooker said surveys indicate 89 percent of consumers have some level of apprehension about going back to work or going out to eat.

Whether it’s a restaurant or an office, Sooker said regular deep cleanings need to be interspersed with normal cleaning routines and that people need to know that disinfection has happened.

He said consumers and employees need to look for a posted placard indicating the facility has been deep cleaned.

Sooker advised people to check the dates on the placard to see when the establishment was last cleaned.

There should also be something in the building to indicate that routine cleanings are happening in-between deep cleanings.

“Business can’t be lax,” said Sooker. “There’s too much at risk out there.”

“There’s economic risk to the business and more importantly, there’s health risk to employees and customers,” Sooker added.

Because sanitation needs for public spaces and business vary so much, the CDC has developed guidance that offers suggestions and information about how to go about it the right way. Click here to view those suggestions.