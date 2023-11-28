RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shopping and charity, they two things that are intertwined with the season. However, this year, the economy and many requests for donations due to various global issues are taking their toll on giving.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is “Giving Tuesday”, a day when people are encouraged to donate to charity.

Between now and Christmas is when non-profits will pick up the bulk of their donations and many non-profits depend on this holiday season to raise the bulk of their revenue.

On average, non-profits raise 17 to 31 percent of their online revenue in December according to M&R Benchmarks which conducts an annual study of charity giving.

It also says 10 percent of all giving happens in the last 3 days of the year.

This season inflation, credit card debt and student loan payments are making it tough for many to balance their expenses of this holiday season.

“Given that charitable giving is at a three-decade low, I’m expecting that charitable giving will be very low this season just because I am seeing this very conservative approach to holiday shopping,” said personal financial expert Trae Bodge.

In an effort to find more ways to increase donations, charities are thinking outside the box.

The Light The World Charity is rolling out a “giving machine” across the country-, a vending machine that makes donating as easy as buying a candy bar or soft drink.

Another option is Give Freely. It’s a browser plug-in that you use when you are shopping, and it automatically donates to a charity of your choice.

“You will be served up coupons as you shop online so you can save it over 10,000 retailers,” said Bodge.

The store pays Give Freely an affiliate commission of between one and ten percent of the purchase price of the item you buy. Give Freely then donates the entire commission to the charity of your choice.

CBS 17 investigators wanted to know if there was a catch to this.

“The founder is taking this upon himself to forgo earning any money and that money that he would normally earn is going to your charity,” said Bodge.

M&R Benchmarks says the average one-time charity gift last year was $121.

If you are giving independently, you need to make sure the money goes where you want it to go.

“You definitely want to vet your charities,” said Bodge.

There are 3 websites that will do that vetting for you, the BBB’s Give, Charity Watch and GuideStar.

All three are excellent resources to help you figure out how effective or legitimate the charity might be.