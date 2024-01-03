RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millions of people who took a recalled blood pressure medicine are now getting notifications that they are part of a class action lawsuit, but that doesn’t mean money is coming your way.

It was one of the largest medicine recalls ever.

Back in 2018, millions of people around the world who used Valsartan to help control their high blood pressure were impacted when the FDA ordered it pulled off the shelves after alleged cancer-causing substances had tainted the drugs.

Back then, it created turmoil with shortages cropping up and doctors scrambling to find blood pressure alternatives.

The problem was that although the drug was manufactured by many companies, they all used the same basic raw material which came from China or India.

It was that raw material that was supposedly tainted.

Today, the industry is seeing a flashback to the same issue faced a half dozen years ago.

In a new class action lawsuit, plaintiffs are claiming the drug Valsartan contains “impurities in the form of nitrosamines, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) and N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA,)” which have the potential to cause cancer.

People are now getting notifications in their mailboxes—sometimes more than one notification—telling them about the class action lawsuit regarding Valsartan.

If you’re one of them, don’t go getting visions of hundreds of dollars coming your way as part of a settlement just yet.

CBS 17 tried contacting several of the law firms mentioned in the lawsuit notifications and they all declined to speak for various reasons.

After scrolling a bit through the class action website, however, an interesting disclaimer was discovered.

It said: “No money or benefits are available now because the Court has not yet decided whether Defendants did anything wrong.”

It also says:

“There is no guarantee that money or benefits will ever be obtained.”

The website indicates the case is still ongoing and that the defendants continue to deny any wrongdoing. It says the court is still trying to figure that out and if the lawsuit has any merit.

A trial is set to begin in March.

If you receive a notice, you automatically remain part of the lawsuit by doing nothing.

If you decide you don’t want to be part of it—you must actively opt out by January 31.

You can learn how to do that on the lawsuit’s website.