Coming in July, new 988 number will connect people in crisis with suicide prevention hotline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People in crisis who are thinking about suicide will soon have a new, easy-to-use nationwide number to get them connected to the help they need.

Anywhere in the country, 911 will get you a first responder to send you the help in an emergency. But up until now, there’s been no easy number to call if you’re suicidal.

There is a 10-digit national suicide hotline and there are lots of local numbers, but many times you have to look them up or the numbers are difficult to remember.

Now, the FCC said you’ll be able to soon dial 988 anywhere in the United States to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Licensed clinical social worker Mike Rovaris said having three quick digits to punch into a phone would be very beneficial.

“A lot of times when people are considering self-harm, they are going through a lot of emotions,” he said. “If we have a number like 911 that is rote, that will be a big help.”

It’s going to take a while for phone companies and cell carriers to tweak their systems to connect the 988 number to the suicide hotline, which is why it won’t be operational until July 16.

“This represents a real opportunity for the country and is going to save lives,” Rovaris said.

The federal government is providing $177 million to improve telephone system infrastructure and another $105 million to build up staffing at suicide crisis call centers because it’s expected calls will increase dramatically once the new number is active.

“It’s not just for people in the process of taking steps to hurt themselves,” Rovaris said. “It’s also for people who just have thoughts about it — that’s a critical key.”

Statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health indicate suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Once its implemented, the new 988 number will also support texting and chat.