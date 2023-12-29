RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As 2023 comes to a close, it has been the worst year ever for cyberattacks and data breaches breaking a record that was established in 2021.

Over 2,100 data compromises were reported by the Identity Theft Resource Center as of September this year, and the hits just keep on coming.

Earlier this week, CBS 17 reported about a data breach at the mortgage servicing firm Mr. Cooper which left nearly 15 million people’s social security information, birth dates and bank account numbers in the hands of hackers.

From huge firms to small companies, breaches are everywhere and the list of them is extensive.

Knowing how a cyberattack can disrupt business, many firms buy cyber insurance, but insurance companies are now making premiums more expensive and making it tougher to collect on a policy.

Many companies that provide cyberattack insurance say they’ve had enough and want to find ways to avoid paying off cyberattack policies.

IBM says the average cost of a data breach in 2023 was about $4.4 million and much of that cost is borne by insurance companies who have to fork out payments to repair the damage from a cyberattack.

CBS 17 Investigator asked Dustin Carlson, the President of Strategic Risk Alternative 831 (b) if firms can still get a standalone cyber policy right now.

“If they pay enough,” he said. “They are tightening up and there are exclusions that insurance companies are adding to these policies.”

The exclusions are meant to limit the risks cyber insurance companies have to deal with but, adding exclusions to their policies ultimately puts employees in the hot seat.

“If you have an employee that doesn’t go through the standard process of verifying whether someone that emailed them is a real person or is who they said they are, that can be excluded,” said Carlson. “If they don’t go through a standard procedure of [a company’s] cyber-policy, that would be excluded.”

There are many other similar exclusions in cyber insurance policies now.

Heading into 2024, with cyber-attacks showing no signs of abating, look for insurance policies to tighten even more.

So, how can consumers control this or at least slow it down?

“You’ve got to educate yourself and you need to stay up on the latest scams that are out there and what to be on the lookout for. It’s an ever-evolving practice that these scammers have,” he said. “It really comes down to that human element and preventing it rather than handling the fallout from something like this.”

When companies have to pay more in insurance premiums, consumers are the ones who ultimately foot the bill because the increased cost is passed on to us.

When you are on the job, it’s best to know how to be cyber aware and help prevent cyber-attacks at the source, which is right in your office cubicle.