Cyberbullying of tweens increases amid pandemic, study finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Increased online use during the pandemic is leading to more cases of cyberbullying and it’s not just teens who are being victimized.

Cyberbully attacks are involving younger and younger kids, like a 6th grader from Wilson who had weeks of turmoil due to online bullying and hacking.

Back in September, CBS 17 reported on Jaylen White’s experience with cyberbullying.

A mysterious hacker not only issued death threats to the 6th grader but kept interfering with his distance learning and sent obscene messages to his teachers via his online account.

It was a horrendous experience for the 11-year-old that went on for weeks despite attempts by two different schools and his mother to stop it.

“He can’t understand why someone would want to bully him and he doesn’t understand why someone would want to kill him.,” said his mother, Sheelen.

Turn out, his case is not unusual these days, according to experts in the field of cyberbullying.

They say younger and younger kids are being victimized.

The Cyberbulling Research Center conducted a study that found more than 14 percent of tweens, from 9 to 12 years old, have experienced cyberbullying.

Professor Justin Patchin, who is the co-director of Cyberbullying Research Center, told CBS News, “It affected their feelings about themselves, it affected their friendships.”

Meanwhile, L1ght, a company that uses artificial intelligence to help social networks, gaming sites and hosting firms stop cyberbullying and harassment, discovered an explosive increase in youthful hate speech.

A study it conducted when the pandemic started found there was a 70 percent increase in hate speech between teenagers during online chats.

That bullying isn’t confined to just online.

“The vast majority of children who are cyberbullied are also being bullied at school,” said Patchin.

He said it’s important to make sure kids can protect themselves.

“Work with them to understand the tools that the app or the game or the site have to kind of thwart online abuse,” he said.

Patchin said kids need to know how to block somebody, and how to report somebody who is bothering them.

In Jaylen’s case, his mom was his advocate and was able to intercede on his behalf.

She told consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia that in the last few weeks, the bullying has stopped but now Jaylen gets his schoolwork via paper packets as opposed to online.

Experts say, emphasize to your kids that they know they can talk to you about cyberbullying so you can help them deal with it.