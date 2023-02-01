RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Data breaches involving personal information continue unabated and the data being taken is coming from places one might not realize as stored personal information can harm an individual if used the wrong way.

It’s not just online activities that expose people to data breaches, but it’s everyday activities such as driving a car, going food shopping or dining out.

“Things like our behaviors, our likes and dislikes — that data has value and its being used in social engineering attacks,” Eva Velasquez, the president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said.

In its annual Data Breach report, the non-profit Identity Theft Resource Center explains where the information used in social engineering attacks is coming from.

In 2022, the top four sources for stolen data came from Twitter, Neopets, At&T Data and Cash App.

Even though some of those sites might have information that you might not consider “sensitive”, criminals have ways of using it.

“We have scammers who essentially try and hack our brains and use social engineering techniques to get us to willingly part with information, data and our money,” Velasquez said.

She said scammers build the same kind of behavioral profiles on us that social media has on us, but scammers are using it for criminal purposes.

CBS 17 asked how one guards against hacking if they are using our activities to social engineer us.

“There are a couple of ways,” Velasquez said. “Be careful about what you share and don’t put everything on social media. Adopt a zero-trust approach. If you get an email, phone call or text, don’t automatically assume because they have a little information on you that you’re talking to whoever they say they are.”

Although names, social security numbers and dates of birth are among the top 10 pieces of information scammers want, it turns out these criminals also highly value our driver’s license numbers.

“It is a hot commodity,” Velasquez said.

One of the ways criminals use that number is to collect fraudulent unemployment benefits.

“State unemployment offices added that (drivers license numbers) as an extra layer of security so now scammers are seeking that information,” she said.

If you suspect your personal information has been compromised in a breach, perhaps the most important step is to freeze your credit to prevent anyone from opening new accounts in your name.

There are also many other ways to stay safe while protecting personal information, which you can access here.