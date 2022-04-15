RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As we close in on the end of tax season, people are rushing to get their returns filed before Monday’s deadline — especially because many people are expecting money back.

This year, some may be getting letters from the IRS saying there’s a problem with their return.

In many cases, it’s tax fraud on the part of scammers which will cause you to get a letter from the IRS saying there’s questions about who filed your return and who got your refund.

Here in North Carolina, you may also be waiting for your refund, and it may have nothing to do with a scam.

The late passage of the massive state budget, which wasn’t signed until the end of November, contained many changes to the state tax law that caused delays in accepting returns at the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Now, in mid-April, those delays are still being felt at refund time.

The department said those refunds are going out and that most taxpayers should have their refunds by the end of April, depending on when they filed.

Meanwhile, tax agencies like the NCDOR and the IRS are dealing with identity theft and false returns being filed.

“Identity theft is a big issue, especially when it relates to tax returns,” said Paige Hanson, who is the chief of Cyber Safety Education with NortonLifeLock.

That’s why the IRS is sending out letters to many taxpayers advising them they may have been the victim of potential identity fraud.

“Somebody filed under our name and number and got a refund,” said Madeline Budway of Raleigh.

It’s not hard for a criminal to do.

“We have our social security number, our date of birth, and our name,” Hanson said. “Typically, that’s the only thing they need to file a tax return in our name.”

It if happens, it’s a nightmare.

“It became a pain for a few years and still might be the case,” Budway said. “There’s a flag on our account so they automatically look at it when it comes in.”

If you get an ID theft letter from the IRS, scrutinize it carefully.

It may say you were the victim of a data breach and to file an identity theft affidavit.

Some letters ask you to go online and verify you actually filed that return.

One version of the letter tells you to skip that online process and appear at an IRS taxpayer assistance center to verify your ID in person.

In any case, once a tax return is flagged as potential identity theft, the IRS will stop processing that return until the taxpayer responds, so don’t put off answering one of those ID theft letters.